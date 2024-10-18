Gibraltar Triathlon team prepare for second day of World Championship competition

The Gibraltar Triathlon association will see a select team of seventeen athletes representing Gibraltar at the Triathlon World Championships in Torremolinos, enter its second day of competition this Saturday October 19.

The team having already started their participation this Thursday 17 (results of which will be published at a later date).

“Ranging in age groups from 20-24 up to 55-59 and competing in three types of event the Team will be hoping to achieve at least a top half finish within their age group in all events,” said official spokesperson Chris Walker.

“The World Championships kick off with the Sprint distance events on Thursday 17th which is a 750m sea swim, 20km bike and 5km run with Julian Vinales in the M20-24 age group and Andrew Gordon in the M35-39 age group aiming for a top 10 finish.

“Saturday 19th October will see the Standard Distance event, 1550m swim, 40km bike and 10km run take place with Robert Matto in the M45-49 age group, Nicky Macedo in the F40-44 age group and Andrew Gordon once again aiming for a top 10 finish.

“Saturday 19th will also see the Aquabike event take place which is a 1500m swim and 40km bike with both Ivan Vinales and Charlie Walker in the M20-24 age group aiming for a podium place.

“Participation in this World Championship status event has only been possible with the support from the GSLA and our Sponsor The Gibraltar International Bank.”

Full details of the event can be found here;

https://torremolinos.triathlon.org/

Age-Group races will have a finish line camera watchable on www.TriathlonLive.tv

Official results will be available:

https://triathlon.org/events/event/2024_world_triathlon_championship_finals_torremolinos

Start Times are as follows;

Thursday 17th October 14:30 Sprint Distance

Saturday 19th October 09:00 Standard Distance

Saturday 19th October 11:00 Aquabike