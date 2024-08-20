Gibraltar triumphs in Bulgaria to win series against hosts and Serbia

Gibraltar’s men’s cricket team added to their history pages earlier this August by clinching the Bulgaria Series in Sofia, Bulgaria, after a series of dominant performances against hosts Bulgaria and Serbia. The team, under the captaincy of Kieron Ferrary, remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all six matches to secure the title in emphatic fashion.

Louis Bruce Shines Bright

The star of the tournament was undoubtedly Louis Bruce, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his all-round excellence. Bruce amassed 169 runs, including two half-centuries, and took 7 wickets, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball. His standout performances were pivotal in Gibraltar’s success, particularly his explosive 50 off 18 balls against Serbia, which ensured a comfortable 9-wicket victory.

Bruce’s all-round brilliance was highlighted in Gibraltar’s 46-run win over Bulgaria in the fifth match, where he scored a blistering 69 off just 28 balls and followed it up with a match-winning 2/7 from his two overs. His contributions set the tone for Gibraltar’s commanding presence in the tournament.

Solid Support from the Team

While Bruce grabbed the headlines, the Gibraltar squad put on a team effort that saw contributions from several key players. Captain Kieron Ferrary led from the front with a crucial 64 off 36 balls in the opening match against Bulgaria, helping Gibraltar secure a 12-run victory. Ferrary’s leadership and tactical qualities were evident throughout the series, guiding the team through tight situations.

Kabir Mirpuri also emerged as a crucial player for Gibraltar, taking seven wickets in the tournament, including a superb 3/14 against Serbia in the second match. His consistent bowling ensured that Gibraltar always had the upper hand in the opposition’s innings, particularly during the middle overs.

Promising Debuts

The series also marked the debut of several young players who showed great potential for the future of Gibraltar cricket. Alex Hillman, Alex Sawyer, Charles Packard, Mohammed Roshan, and Sean Delgado all made their international debuts in the tournament. Hillman, in particular, made an immediate impact, scoring 25 off 10 balls in Gibraltar’s 7-wicket win over Serbia, signalling a bright future ahead.

Packard also impressed with a quickfire 40 off 16 balls in the final match against Bulgaria, solidifying his place as a key player for Gibraltar moving forward.

Gibraltar’s Unbeaten Run

Gibraltar’s campaign was marked by their ability to perform under pressure and adapt to different match situations. In the final game of the tournament against Bulgaria, Gibraltar posted 126/5 in their 10 overs, thanks to contributions from Bruce (44 off 23 balls) and Packard. Despite a valiant effort from Bulgaria, Gibraltar’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Mirpuri and Roshan, restricted them to 109/4, sealing a 17-run victory and an unbeaten run in the tournament.

A Bright Future

This triumph marks another significant achievement for Gibraltar cricket, as the team not only showcased their current strengths but also unveiled new upcoming talent which bodes well for the future. With a blend of experience and youth, Gibraltar is set to build on this success as they look ahead to future competitions.

As the players returned home with their success, the entire squad can take pride in a job well done, having firmly established Gibraltar as a force not to be underestimated in European cricket.

