Gibraltar turns its attention to international football this week
Lincoln Red Imps victory celebrations will be short lived by many of the players and fans as Gibraltar now turns its attention towards its international obligations. First out to play will be the under 21s who play Norway (away) on Thursday, followed by the senior squad playing the first of their Nations league group matches...
