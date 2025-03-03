Gibraltar U14 Rugby Squad Returns from Unforgettable UK Tour

One again Nick Reyes and Rob Weir, Gibraltar Rugby U14 Coaches led their young rugby talents thriugh a succeedul tour, this time the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union U14 team visiting Bath in England.

The coaches describing it as a “golden year.”

“During this tour, the team took on some of their most challenging opponents, including the Elite Performance Development team, ‘Game Changer Academy’ and English Rugby Premiership leaders, ‘Bath RFC Academy’ U14s. To come away with a 19-19 draw against Bath RFC speaks volumes about the talent and determination within this group. The referees and opposition coaches constantly praised our players, not just for their skill, but for their impeccable behaviour, respect, and sportsmanship throughout the games. The games offered a unique opportunity for the players to grow not only as athletes but also as individuals.”

Officials also highlighting the support shown by the Government enabled these players “to have exceptional experiences playing against some of the best teams in UK.”

The Gibraltar U14 rugby team has returned home after completing an extraordinary tour to Bath and Cardiff, a journey that will remain etched in the memories of these young athletes forever.

The Build-Up

The adventure began with weeks of preparation, culminating in a final training session before departure. The squad had the privilege of welcoming their sponsors—Clements, Chestertons, and Kroll—who made the tour possible through their generous support.

Day One: Sprinting into Action

The team’s arrival in Bath was nothing short of spectacular. Hosted by Prior Park School, the squad dove straight into a thrilling sprint training session led by none other than Olympic Gold Medalist Jason Gardener MBE. The former British sprinter inspired the players with his world-class insights, complemented by an elite performance mentoring session delivered by rugby coach Tristan Bevan. The first day also included team bonding activities, setting the tone for the challenging and rewarding days ahead.

Taking on UK’s Finest

The matches provided the ultimate test of skill, grit, and determination. The Gibraltar U14s faced the formidable ‘Game Changer Academy,’ a team boasting players with elite training backgrounds, including the sons of former international rugby legends Lewis Moody MBE, Gareth Cooper, and Mike Baxter. Undeterred by the opposition’s size and talent, Gibraltar’s relentless tackling and fierce defense left a lasting impression.

The squad then faced Bath RFC Academy, England’s premier rugby institution. Under the guidance of Lewis Moody MBE, Bath Academy presented a monumental challenge. Despite the odds, Gibraltar U14s played with passion and discipline, earning praise from the opposition coaches and the referee, who commended their sportsmanship and organisation. A well earned 19-19 draw.

A Rugby Spectacle in Cardiff

The tour concluded in Cardiff, where the players experienced the thrill of attending a Six Nations clash at the iconic Principality Stadium. Witnessing Wales take on Ireland in a fiercely contested match was an inspiring moment for the young squad. Immersed in the electric atmosphere, they left the stadium with a deeper understanding of the game and newfound aspirations for their own rugby journeys.

Reflecting on the Tour

The Gibraltar U14 rugby squad has proven that determination, teamwork, and resilience can bridge any gap in size or experience. Through mud, rain, and fierce competition, these young athletes demonstrated the core values of Gibraltar Rugby: respect, discipline, and a relentless spirit.

A heartfelt thanks goes to sponsors Clements, Chestertons, and Kroll for making this life-changing opportunity possible.

This tour was more than just a series of matches, it was a celebration of growth, camaraderie, and the love of the game.

This is a golden year group for Gibraltar Rugby, and they proved it again both on and off the field. The coaching team are immensely proud to lead them on this journey, and we can’t wait for what’s to come.