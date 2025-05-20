Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U14s Win Second Match Against Malta

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2025

After a 3-0 defeat in their first outing against Malta U14, a determined Gibraltar U14 side bounced back in front of their home crowd to win the second friendly 2-0 on Friday.
Some good passing and a resilient team performance—putting their initial defeat behind them—saw them secure the win, with Pincho’s goal sealing victory on the day.
This was a rare opportunity for Gibraltar’s Under-14s to play international football. The U14 category does not typically participate in international competitions or have many match opportunities. Malta’s visit provided a valuable experience, especially for players aspiring to progress through the ranks into the U16s and eventually to the senior level.

Most Read

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves Win Women’s Rock Cup

20th May 2025

Sports
Gibraltar’s Brazilian Jui-Jitsu club returns with further gold from AJP Tour

20th May 2025

Sports
Europa Valmer Completes series comeback and take Gibraltar Basketball League Senior Men’s competition

20th May 2025

Sports
Bavaria Blue Stars claim victory in a thrilling final of the GABBA knockout cup

20th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025