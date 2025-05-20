Gibraltar U14s Win Second Match Against Malta

After a 3-0 defeat in their first outing against Malta U14, a determined Gibraltar U14 side bounced back in front of their home crowd to win the second friendly 2-0 on Friday.

Some good passing and a resilient team performance—putting their initial defeat behind them—saw them secure the win, with Pincho’s goal sealing victory on the day.

This was a rare opportunity for Gibraltar’s Under-14s to play international football. The U14 category does not typically participate in international competitions or have many match opportunities. Malta’s visit provided a valuable experience, especially for players aspiring to progress through the ranks into the U16s and eventually to the senior level.