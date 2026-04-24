Great start for SOG in Small Nations Bocce Tournament

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) started their participation in the Small Nations Bocce Tournament in Liechtenstein with a positive start.

The squad are competing in a doubles, round-robin tournament against six other nations, including Iceland, the Isle of Man and Luxembourg.

Representing Gibraltar are athletes Miguel Rubio, Francis Avellano, Marvin Zammit, Dorian Zammit, Julian De Las Heras, Dominic Hemmi and Frederick Barker. The tournament marks a special milestone for both Dominic Hemmi and Frederick Barker, who are representing SOG abroad for the first time.

Commenting on their first day SOG officials said, “Team Special Olympics Gibraltar had a fantastic first day in the Small Nations Bocce Tournament in Liechtenstein on Friday with a clean sweep of wins in their 6 doubles games. The day was kicked off in style by athletes Julian De Las Heras and Frederick Barker who won their first divisional game 11 -1 against the hosts. At the same time a combined Gibraltar/Luxembourg double with Gibraltarian Dominic Hemmi won 6 - 1 in the top division. They followed that with a 9 - 6 win over the Faroe Islands to end the day at the top of the first division. Meanwhile brothers Marvin and Dorian Zammit won a tough game 6 - 5 against Luxembourg whilst Francis Avellano and Miguel Rubio won 7 - 5 against Iceland. To end the day as they began it, Julian and Frederick won 7 - 1 against Liechtenstein rounding off a highly successful day. With a lot of work still to do, Saturday promises to be an exciting day with all 4 Gibraltar teams in action in their respective divisions including a match at 11 am between Dominic and his partner, and teammates Marvin and Dorian who are competing to top the first division.”