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Sun 25th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Mons keep challenge at top alive with victory over Hound Dogs

By Stephen Ignacio
25th October 2026

Mons Calpe 4-0 Hound Dogs

There was little surprise in Mons Calpe’s 4-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Hound Dogs, a result many would have expected given Hound Dogs’ six defeats from seven matches and just one point to show for their efforts this season.

Mons Calpe were, however, far from convincing after taking an early lead in the sixth minute.

Ayala Sanchez opened the scoring with a relatively easy finish after Cortijo found Borge, who sidestepped his marker before laying the ball on a plate for Ayala to strike past Touray.

Mons Calpe’s pressure was, however, to see their tally stall for the remainder of the first half as Hound Dogs managed to prevent them from creating further clear-cut chances.

Mons had to wait until the early stages of the second half to extend their lead. A long ball from the halfway line was well controlled by Dylan Borge, who made no mistake in sending the ball into the back of the net just five minutes after the restart.

The third goal came in the 58th minute. A quick counter-attack, following a free kick, pushed Hound Dogs back as the ball was played across the width of the pitch, opening up space in the middle. Ruiz found himself with room to receive the ball from the flank before striking past Touray for a third time.

Mons Calpe had to wait until the 85th minute for their final goal. A corner floated towards the far post was met by Garro, who squeezed his header between the goalkeeper and the post. Hound Dogs’ marking at the far post was non-existent.

Although Mons Calpe had struck four past Hound Dogs, they had allowed their opponents space to push them back at times during the match. A degree of overconfidence occasionally threatened to give Hound Dogs too much room to exploit.

Mons Calpe rose to fourth in the table, at least momentarily, keeping their challenge for a European spot alive.

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