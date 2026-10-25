Magpies keep their unbeaten run going

Magpies 3-0 Glacis United

A clash which would have surprised many at the start of the season if described as a “top-six encounter” turned into an opportunity for the Magpies to move to the top of the table as they faced a re-energised Glacis United.

The Magpies, with four wins and two draws from six matches, sat second in the table, looking to leapfrog St Joseph, albeit momentarily, and keep their bid for European football alive.

A bright but hazy evening at Europa Point, just days after the venue had hosted Conference League football, saw the Magpies rattle Glacis with two goals in the first half-hour, before De Torres added a third to seal a 3-0 victory.

A disciplined display by Glacis in the early stages had put the Magpies under pressure, making for a tight contest. However, the early pressure was not translated into clear goal opportunities, with just one major chance forcing a save from Zappacosta.

A nicely floated cross from Olson into the middle of the penalty area, targeting an unmarked Kyle Clinton, saw the latter meet the ball with a well-timed header to break the deadlock.

Glacis, pushed back almost immediately, found themselves 2-0 down just four minutes later as the Magpies won a dangerous free kick at the edge of the penalty area, with Clinton once again at the centre of the action.

Grachev's curling effort around the wall was deflected away from the reach of an outstretched Harry Victor.

The match opened up further, with action at both ends as Glacis tried to close the gap. A great save by Zappacosta in the 76th minute denied Glacis a goal at a crucial point in the match.

The Magpies, having kept their goal intact, were to punish Glacis late on.

Spreading the ball from flank to flank as they cleared their lines, the Magpies turned defence into attack to earn a corner.

De Torres' corner from the Magpies' right flank was curled over the goalkeeper and dipped towards the far post for a spectacular finish in the 83rd minute.

The Magpies finished 3-0 winners in a match where the scoreline did not fully reflect the battle in midfield, with Glacis punished for failing to take their chances.