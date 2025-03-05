Gibraltar U16 get chance to experience national squad football camp

Gibraltar U16s were once again put to the test in the latest UEFA Development Tournament held in Malta.

Having competed in this competition in previous years, the UEFA Development Tournaments have become a regular annual event, giving Gibraltar’s youth players the opportunity to experience national squad football just as they prepare to take the big step into senior football.

Gibraltar faced three very different opponents in a short period of time. Their first encounter against the Faroe Islands resulted in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. As per tournament rules, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout, in which Gibraltar ultimately faced defeat.

The tough result against the Faroe Islands set them up for an even bigger challenge against hosts Malta. Always a difficult encounter, Gibraltar U16s suffered a 3-0 defeat, with early goals setting the tone before Malta added their third in the 60th minute.

In their final match, Gibraltar faced a strong Armenia side in a tightly contested game that included a penalty save and two red cards. However, they ultimately fell to another defeat, bringing their UEFA Development Tournament campaign to a close.

With Gibraltar’s youth teams now also experiencing UEFA Youth Club Champions League football, the tournament in Malta provided added incentive and valuable experience for players as they progress toward the professional game.

The tournament also highlighted once again the ongoing efforts by UEFA and the Gibraltar FA to ensure that football does not negatively impact players’ education. UEFA regulations, fully implemented by the Gibraltar FA, require players to maintain their studies, providing designated study time and a Liaison Officer/Educator who travels with the team—something other sports have yet to adopt as a standard protocol.

