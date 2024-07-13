Gibraltar U16 women in another defeat but show why GABBA must keep the faith in them

Georgia U16 wimen 77-41 Gibraltar U16

FIBA women’s Eurobasket Division C

5-8 place playoffs

Gibraltar U16 girls took on Georgia U16s in the first of the 5-8 ranked play-offs on Saturday in the FIBA Women’s U16 Eurobasket Division C. Georgia had beaten Armenia but lost to Azerbaijan and Cyprus, two of the strongest teams in the competition.

A confident start for the Gibraltar team saw them moving into the lead early with a 2-1 score. It was a spirited start for the girls in red, chasing back quickly to defend, denying Georgia early opportunities and creating their own. However, their efficiency under the basket hampered their progress and undermined their confidence on the court. Georgia, though not much better at first under the basket, eventually took the lead to go 4-2 in front.

Compensating with a more energetic display on the ball and good teamwork in defense, Gibraltar remained close after half of the first quarter, closing the gap with a free throw to make it 4-3. The exposure to this level of the game during the past week and the confidence gained on the ball were already evident as Gibraltar leveled at 4-4. The celebrations did not last long as Georgia countered to add two to their tally, followed by another two within seconds.

The Georgia flow in baskets ramped up as they went 10-4 ahead in less than a minute. The international scene once again highlighted how every second counts in basketball. Gibraltar was not outplayed in the first quarter, but they were outscored as Georgia maintained a decent ratio of success in netting their shots. In contrast, Gibraltar, though capable of defending as a team and creating opportunities, were just not finishing. With the rebounds also going to their opponents, Georgia had a steady stream of opportunities to widen their lead.

By the end of the first quarter, Georgia led 21-4. The hard facts were indisputable: Georgia had a 70% success rate in shots compared to Gibraltar’s mere 6%. This had been the tale for Gibraltar U16s in the tournament, where nobody could question their grit, determination, and resilience. However, their shooting success rate let them down, providing a stark contrast to the fast development of the team on court. Many players who had never experienced this level of the game quickly adapted to its pace and ferocity. But points were few and far between, leaving many questions about the players’ preparation for this level of play.

Quick adaptation to playing at this level of youth international basketball, growing confidence, and the developing fluidity of the team provided many positives for the future. As Georgia stretched their lead to 27-7 before halfway through the second quarter, some of the earlier confidence seemed to dissipate. Losing the ball on the halfway line and continuing to miss rebounds in offense allowed Georgia more space than they should have had.

It was only when Gibraltar added to their tally that their spirits lifted and discipline was refocused. A one-hand lobbed basket further reduced the gap to 27-11. Georgia’s response was emphatic as they sunk a three-point shot within seconds, leading to another flurry of points for Georgia, who went 35-11 ahead before adding free throws to their tally to make it 37-11.

Georgia intensified the pressure upfront in the final two minutes, giving little space for Gibraltar to pass from the back. This effectively pinned Gibraltar back as Georgia lined up the players for a three-point attempt, succeeding in getting their three points to make it 40. Additional pressure provided them with free throws twice, but they only collected one point. The second quarter ended with Georgia leading 47-11, having put away 26 points against Gibraltar’s 7.

Even with the score going against them and still low in scoring rates, the Gibraltar team showed glimpses of where they could be heading in the coming years if selectors can keep them together. Their efforts and determination to learn and adapt even when facing defeat were praiseworthy. While the scores have been disappointing, with just one season in which new national squad policies have been introduced, selections now play more regularly away from Gibraltar to gain experience. The women’s game now has a more solid base from which to develop, including youth coaches extending their services to early morning sessions before school starts. It will be up to the players to transpose their commitment on the court to the training grounds to continue developing from the harsh lessons they have endured. The scorelines have been far from a reflection of their efforts but clearly a reflection of the many facets of the game that need improvement as they step on the pathway toward senior-level basketball. These are areas in which the coaching staff will be responsible for ensuring development.

The match against Georgia saw the visitors finish the third quarter with a 63-27 point lead. The stats spoke for themselves: Gibraltar, having picked up no second-chance points through the first three quarters, only managed seven points on turnovers compared to their opponents’ 28. They managed only 9 offensive rebounds compared to their opponents’ 31. Importantly, their defensive rebounds were half of Georgia’s offensive rebounds, a gap that needed to be closed in matches. With just a 15% success rate on two-point shots, any breakthrough in their gameplay on court and possession was undermined by their shooting efficiency.

Gibraltar was beaten 77-41 by Georgia. However, in a tournament that has seen some excellent basketball from visiting sides, the very inexperienced Gibraltar team made huge leaps forward in their play and demeanor on the court. The early mistakes seen in the first matches had not only been reduced to a minimum, but there was also a spring of confidence in their personal game even when facing defeat. While there is still ample work to do in terms of shooting and securing points, the team showed that they could close the gap between them and others in the division in the coming years if guided forward. The 41 points gained against Georgia another record tally in this year’s tournament for them. This being the first time they had gone within single figures of reaching the half century.

Gibraltar will play their final match this Sunday, hoping to grab something from the match to avoid finishing at the bottom of the list. The girls have shown nevertheless why GABBA must maintain its faith in them to develop into the future.