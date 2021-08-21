Gibraltar U16s beaten by Moldova U16s in crucial last FIBA European tournament match
Gibraltar’s Under 16 basketball were unable to finish their FIBA European Challenger tournament in Prishtina with a high after falling to Moldova 36-67. Although providing some good distribution of the ball and a resilient defensive display it was their effectiveness under the basket that was to fail them once again. Gibraltar’s young players made good...
