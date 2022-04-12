Gibraltar U16s in Malta for development tournament
The Gibraltar U16s development squad travelled to Malta this weekend were they now prepare for the start of their UEFA development tournament. The squad, which was announced late last week will be playing against hosts Malta this Wednesday, followed by matches against Liechtenstein U16 and San Marino U16. The team were put through their paces...
