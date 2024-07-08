Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U16s prepare to make Gibraltar proud

By Stephen Ignacio
8th July 2024

The Gibraltar U16 basketball squad begins their campaign in the FIBA U16 Women’s Eurobasket Division C this Tuesday with a match against Moldova.
A decision made last summer saw youth teams entered into Spanish regional leagues, providing the players with added minutes together. This has given the women’s under 16 team potentially better preparation than before, having played together for longer periods.
With Gibraltar basketball celebrating its 60th anniversary, the FIBA U16 Women’s Eurobasket tournament hosted at the Tercentenary Sports Hall takes on greater significance, highlighting Gibraltar’s standing with FIBA.
Eight teams will compete in the tournament, with Gibraltar drawn in the same group as Moldova, Malta, and Albania—three strong teams that have proven to be tough opposition in the past. The other four teams forming Group A are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Cyprus, promising some exciting clashes.
The tournament starts early on Tuesday morning, with the first match at 10:30 AM. Matches will also be played at 1 PM, 3:45 PM, and 6:15 PM on the first three days of group matches. After a rest day on July 12, the play-offs will take place, determining who plays on July 14 in the final position play-offs and finals.
Gibraltar, who will face Malta on Wednesday and Albania on Thursday, hopes to secure a good group finish to have a chance at reaching the finals.
With matches played at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, officials hope for strong local support, calling on grassroots fans to turn up and support the team in what is probably their biggest challenge in front of their home crowd.

Most Read

Brexit

Lammy talks to Picardo and Albares amid hopes for a swift resumption of political treaty talks

Sun 7th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

New property tax ‘could deter investors’

Thu 4th Jul, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Brexit

Labour win opens ‘new opportunities’ with Socialist governments in London, Madrid and Gibraltar

Fri 5th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Reaching out to the wider community through football

8th July 2024

Sports
Gibraltar women’s futsal on brink of disappearing

8th July 2024

Sports
They turned up in numbers as Street Football programme makes debut

8th July 2024

Sports
Refs get their awards

8th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024