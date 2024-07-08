Gibraltar U16s prepare to make Gibraltar proud

The Gibraltar U16 basketball squad begins their campaign in the FIBA U16 Women’s Eurobasket Division C this Tuesday with a match against Moldova.

A decision made last summer saw youth teams entered into Spanish regional leagues, providing the players with added minutes together. This has given the women’s under 16 team potentially better preparation than before, having played together for longer periods.

With Gibraltar basketball celebrating its 60th anniversary, the FIBA U16 Women’s Eurobasket tournament hosted at the Tercentenary Sports Hall takes on greater significance, highlighting Gibraltar’s standing with FIBA.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament, with Gibraltar drawn in the same group as Moldova, Malta, and Albania—three strong teams that have proven to be tough opposition in the past. The other four teams forming Group A are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Cyprus, promising some exciting clashes.

The tournament starts early on Tuesday morning, with the first match at 10:30 AM. Matches will also be played at 1 PM, 3:45 PM, and 6:15 PM on the first three days of group matches. After a rest day on July 12, the play-offs will take place, determining who plays on July 14 in the final position play-offs and finals.

Gibraltar, who will face Malta on Wednesday and Albania on Thursday, hopes to secure a good group finish to have a chance at reaching the finals.

With matches played at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, officials hope for strong local support, calling on grassroots fans to turn up and support the team in what is probably their biggest challenge in front of their home crowd.