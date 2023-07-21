Gibraltar U16s start with defeat against Andorra in Kosovo
Gibraltar basketball’s U16 men’s side was to kick off the FIBA U16 European Championship Division C facing Andorra in their first match. Playing in Prishtina, Kosovo they were to fall behind early in the match with Andorra winning the first quarter 28-14. The second quarter was not to fare any better for the Gibraltar U16s...
