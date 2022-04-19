Gibraltar U16s succeeding in international stage
Gibraltar’s Under 16 continued their good performances in Malta following their 1-1 draw against hosts Malta on the UEFA Development tournament to walk away as eventual tournament champions. A 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein on Friday with goals from Ashton Hancock and Sebastian Diaz was this Monday followed by a convincing 3-1 victory against San Marino....
