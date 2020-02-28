Gibraltar U17 faces defeat at hands of Republic of Ireland U17 (26-38)
Gibraltar Under 17s fell at the first hurdle facing a 26-38 defeat at the hands of the Republic of Ireland Under 17. The Gibraltar netball team, playing in the Netball Europe U17 Challenge in the Isle of Man had a nervy start to the competition which will see them play two more matches this weekend....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here