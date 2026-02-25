Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Feb, 2026

Sports

Gibraltar U17s Ready to Shine at Rising Stars Cup in Isle of Man

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2026

Gibraltar Netball's youth talents will have the opportunity to shone once again with the Under 17's squad participating in the 2026 Rising Stars Cup. The tournament, which takes place in the Isle of Man is the first opportunity for this young generation to step into the international scene just months after having watched their more senior colleagues in the U21s having played in the Netball World Youth Cup.
With Gibraltar Netball having already set about to develop its pathway into senior netball, this now with additional elements added in recent months as part of the legacy from the Netball World Youth Cup, this will be an opportunity for players to pit themselves against comparable teams as Gibraltar netball continues to rise through the rankings.
Gibraltar Netball has announced the U17 squad selected to compete at the 2026 Rising Stars Cup, which will take place in the Isle of Man from 5–8 March 2026.

The prestigious tournament will bring together some of Europe’s most exciting young talent, with France, Ireland, Switzerland, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar all set to battle for top honours.
Gibraltar's first match will see them play against France, one of the newer members of Europe Netball, and who are among the fastest developing nations at the moment.

For Gibraltar’s rising athletes, the event represents a significant milestone in their development. It marks their step into the elite international pathway, where dedication meets opportunity and ambition begins to take shape on the international stage.

U17 Squad:

Eleanor Wink
Faye Santos Pizarro
Gabriella Risso
Georgina Desoisa
Lucy Posso
Lulu Hill
Nadiel Viagas
Natalia Perez
Olivia Desoisa
Rachel Valarino
Seline Bisset
Sofia Simpson

Management & Performance Staff:

Courtney Ferrer – Head Coach
Chloe Hernandez – Assistant Coach
Megan Ruiz – Team Manager

As they travel to the Isle of Man, Gibraltar’s U17 Rising Stars carry with them the core values that define Gibraltar Netball — courage, unity, respect and relentless ambition.

The association has expressed immense pride in every athlete and staff member representing Gibraltar at this elite event, highlighting that while their journey is only beginning, their impact is already being written.

