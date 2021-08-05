Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U18 basketball finish third in group G in FIBA tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
5th August 2021

Gibraltar’s U18 basketball squad head to play against Moldova on Saturday for 5th-7th position in the FIBA U18 European Challenge Championships 26-32 challenger category after an important win against Malta this Thursday evening. Leaving them third in group G behind Luxembourg and Andorra.
In a match in which Gibraltar led from the start at the end of every quarter they were to come away with a 75-66 victory against Malta in Tirana Albania. Gibraltar started the match leading the first quarter 20-16. They added to their four points lead by taking the second quarter 15-11.
The third quarter saw them drop the points gap 19-20 before making up for the lost points by taking the final quarter 21-19.

Most Read

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Former Bayside student in major £2.2m long Covid research project

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

US Center for Disease Control urges Americans to avoid travel to Gib

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gib deal possible despite ‘seemingly irreconcilable positions’, MEP says

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Failure in front of goal leaves Lincoln Red Imps with 1-3 burden

5th August 2021

Sports
Football Academy launched removing clubs hold on under 5 players

5th August 2021

Sports
Deloitte claim beach volleyball Corporate League title

5th August 2021

Sports
Stallions FC claim second division Futsal title

5th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021