Gibraltar U18 basketball finish third in group G in FIBA tournament

Gibraltar’s U18 basketball squad head to play against Moldova on Saturday for 5th-7th position in the FIBA U18 European Challenge Championships 26-32 challenger category after an important win against Malta this Thursday evening. Leaving them third in group G behind Luxembourg and Andorra.

In a match in which Gibraltar led from the start at the end of every quarter they were to come away with a 75-66 victory against Malta in Tirana Albania. Gibraltar started the match leading the first quarter 20-16. They added to their four points lead by taking the second quarter 15-11.

The third quarter saw them drop the points gap 19-20 before making up for the lost points by taking the final quarter 21-19.

