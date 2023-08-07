Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U18s in last second excitement

By Stephen Ignacio
7th August 2023

Gibraltar Under 18s play in the FIBA U18 European Championships Division C, held in Baku Azerbaijan. After a long trip they were to face some daunting matches in which they produced a victory and a finale decided in the last second of the match in their final encounter. Their first match was to see them...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Holidaymaker duped in Gibraltar short-let scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Features

Summer dig unearths new findings in Gorhams Cave Complex Part one

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Local man blackmailed in 'sextortion' scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
New format league for 2023/24

7th August 2023

Sports
Asia Kent reached finals of 200m Breaststroke in Commonwealth Youth Games

7th August 2023

Sports
Gibraltar adds its voice at World Netball Congress as it presents NWYC2025

3rd August 2023

Sports
Great day at the XXV Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta

3rd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023