Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar U19 face Croatia and Scotland

By Stephen Ignacio
9th December 2020

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw was held this week for next autumn's mini-tournaments starting the road to Slovakia. Gibraltar is in Group 11 alongside Croatia, Scotland and Armenia. Mini-tournaments will be played between 30 August and 7 September, 4 and 12 October, or 8 and 16 November 2021. Group dates and...

