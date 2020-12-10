Gibraltar U19 face Croatia and Scotland
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw was held this week for next autumn's mini-tournaments starting the road to Slovakia. Gibraltar is in Group 11 alongside Croatia, Scotland and Armenia. Mini-tournaments will be played between 30 August and 7 September, 4 and 12 October, or 8 and 16 November 2021. Group dates and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here