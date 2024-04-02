Gibraltar U19 0-5 Kosovo U19

Gibraltar U19 faced defeat against Group favorites Kosovo

It was an early afternoon start for Gibraltar Women’s U19, warming up under the guidance of former international Scott Wiseman. A young team, untested in many parts, with a growing number of the first eleven now becoming senior members of the squad as key figures from the past move up categories.

Having watched debutants Luxembourg narrowly defeated by Israel, although the latter dominated the game, Gibraltar U19s knew they were in for a tough contest against group favorites Kosovo. Surprisingly, Gibraltar’s first eleven did not include Mara Alvez or Toldoran, two players who had been in goal-scoring form for their clubs this season and who have both been part of the senior side. Just four of the first eleven were 18 or 19 years old, with the rest ranging from 15 to 17 years old, indicating a transition period for the under 19s with many players moving into the senior side.

In contrast, Kosovo started with a first eleven that included just three seventeen-year-olds, with the rest of the team aged between 18 and 19, providing the visiting side with a substantial difference in physicality and experience. Kosovo has also enjoyed greater presence in international competitions. Gibraltar’s women’s pool of players remains significantly limited, especially among the younger players, where development has been slow in arriving until recent years.

The match was officiated by two officials from Georgia and two from Greece, all four female. This was believed to be Wiseman’s last official competition leading the women’s team, with speculation growing about his permanent move into solely men’s youth football, possibly positioning him for one of the senior posts in the near future. Wiseman, after the departure of Moreno to Liverpool seen as a natural transition towards the men’s development side of football and even possibly a future candidate for the men’s senior team.

Scott Wiseman before kick off was to head to his opponents bench to shake hands. The match as expected saw the presence of senior Contingency Committee members with security among one of the key issues surrounding the match following recent political tensions in Kosovo. Kosovo was to kick off against a nervy looking Gibraltar. However, Nash and Popham were to spark Gibraltar into action stealing the ball and combining early on to show that they could present a challenge if they were to get a chance.

Kosovo showed from early on their dominance and put pressure on Gibraltar earning the first free kick by the corner flag within the first two minutes. A ball across goal was not met by anyone but saw Kosovo continue their momentum. A hesitant Gibraltar defense gave away a corner which was not met well by Kosovo with the ball going away from goal. After just five minutes Gibraltar defending deep inside their half. Gibraltar were chasing shadows as Kosovo unleashed their first shot at goal, with Ward blocking well.

Just as quickly, Kosovo had regained possession and was distributing the ball with ease looking for a route to goal. Gibraltar struggled to come out of their final third although keeping their composure. With twelve minutes played, Gashi unleashed another shot at goal which was well saved by Ward. Gibraltar having lost the ball trying to play through a crowded halfway line without much success. Ward was again in action a minute later collecting well from a free kick which had been floated to the far post. Giving away another foul, Gibraltar was again defending deep moments later although Kosovo was to waste their chance giving Gibraltar a moment to breathe.

Gibraltar were to get a few passes together on the 17th minute although they were met by a back four which had stayed firm in their role closing then down early up the field. Kosovo had a corner on the twentieth minute after Hoti’s shot was blocked. Although Kosovo sent the corner kick directly out Gibraltar gave the ball away easily once again which saw them defending again. Ward was again in action blocking from Gashi after Shabani had set her free behind the defense with a lobbed ball over the defense.

In the 27th minute, Ward could do little to stop Gashi scoring after a throw-in had gone unchallenged and a pass across the penalty area was allowed to an unmarked Gashi. Her half volley sent crashing to Ward’s far post giving the keeper no chance. Kosovo were immediately back attacking Gibraltar who had yet to get past the halfway line since the early moments of the match. A free kick at the edge of the box on the 29th minute saw Islami send the ball dipping just over Ward’s crossbar.

Nash was to earn a free kick for Gibraltar which saw Popham’s cross force a corner. This, the first real venture from Gibraltar, saw Popham deliver a short pass to Nash which saw Gibraltar lose possession as defenders swarmed on her. Gibraltar was however for once on the front foot as they gained another foul moments later which pushed Kosovo back into their half. The momentary reprieve from the intense pressure did not last long. Shabani collecting a stray pass sent the ball dipping over Ward from distance in the 35th minute to score Kosovo’s second.

Within minutes, Behrami’s run down the right allowed Shabani another opportunity to hit at goal. This time her shot went wide. Gibraltar found themselves defending two consecutive corners as they gave possession away again this time, however, Ward holding to the ball. Lacking the strength to send the ball clear away from their area, the king kicks by the keeper and defenders were continuously falling to the feet of Kosovo. Attempts to play out also saw Kosovo swarm in players which saw Gibraltar losing the ball easily.

A well-timed challenge from Schilling on the 40th minute prevented Kosovo from going free to goal. However, just as quickly, Kosovo had a free kick and were again pushing Gibraltar into their goalmouth. Gibraltar were lucky not to concede a penalty when some arm pulling stopped Shabani in her tracks. Duarte was eventually warned by the referee after two further challenges, the second giving Kosovo a free kick which was sent wide by Islami.

It was not until the 45th minute that McGuigan had a chance to test the Kosovo defense with a chase for the ball, forcing the keeper to come out to assist. Gibraltar held on walking into the halftime break knowing Kosovo’s two goals could have been far more.

Kosovo made a change at halftime, but surprisingly, Scott Wiseman did not make any changes of his own, although he had players on the bench who could change the dynamics of the team. Kosovo maintained their momentum forward with Gashi nearly breaking through early, stopped by an offside call. The lone figure of Nash up front put pressure on the Kosovo defense to get Gibraltar with an early moment in the other half of the pitch.

A tighter defensive energy through the middle with Parody and Schilling backed by Cantos and Howard was starting to halt Kosovo’s push forward, with Gibraltar gaining ground away from their penalty area. In three occasions within the first quarter of an hour of the second half, Kosovo were caught offside. Even the likes of McGuigan were chasing back, marking their players closely and closing gaps, preventing Kosovo from producing the same fluidity they had in the first half.

Ward produced two great interventions, first coming out to act as a sweeper, and as she backtracked, she dove to save in midair as Kosovo struck from distance. Ward collected the corner as she protected her goal. Kosovo made two further changes, with Shabani being shadowed by Duarte constantly and McGuigan shadowing Elzi, who was getting little of the ball.

Kosovo, with a substantially taller team on the field, were being cancelled out, although still dominating. Islami drove through in a run, getting past challenges, including a kick to her shins, before she shot into the side netting. Elzi got one chance after beating McGuigan on the run, sending her shot over the bar.

Ward made another save, this time with her foot, sending the ball to the corner. Her only mistake was a mishandled attempt to collect a low ball, seeing her defense supporting her and clearing the danger. A resilient Gibraltar side, although facing a side with greater experience and physical stature, continued to keep to their task.

It was not until the final fifteen minutes that Wiseman made changes, with Marcus coming on for Rodriguez, who had chased in midfield from the start. However, Ward was becoming Gibraltar’s main hero, her confidence growing as she acted as a sweeper, with her defense setting up a higher line than in the first half. Her confidence in coming out to kick clear provided her own colleagues some added confidence.

Kosovo got their third goal on the 74th minute when Berisha found space after Gibraltar’s defense, blocking a run, gave away the ball through some short passing at the edge of the box. Berisha’s shot squeezed past Ward by the post. Kosovo made two further changes, with goalscorer Gashi among those replaced with just over ten minutes left.

On the 81st minute, Schilling clearing in front of goal hurt herself in doing so. While she was being treated off the field, Kosovo earned a corner and saw Berisha grabbing her second goal at the near post. It took several minutes before a decision was taken to substitute Schilling, with Mendez coming on. Gibraltar pressured during the time they had been with a player less on the pitch.

With Gibraltar looking tired, Kosovo pressed harder, looking for their fifth. However, a resilient young defense found that extra strength. A save by Ward on the 90th minute denied Kosovo a goal. Popham moments later cleared on the line after Ward had been beaten. Gibraltar bonded one more before the end, and although losing 5-0, the resilience shown by what was a much younger team provided some optimism.