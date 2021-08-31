Gibraltar U19 Futsal to host Montenegro and North Macedonia
Gibraltar U19 Futsal will play host to group B of the preliminary round of the UEFA U19 Futsal Euros with Gibraltar playing North Macedonia and Montenegro. If Gibraltar were to win the group they would face Netherlands, Turkey and Italy in the next round. The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary and main round draws...
