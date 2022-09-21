Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar U19s face first day defeat

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2022

Gibraltar’s Under 19s faced a first day of defeat in the U19 UEFA Championship qualifier group on Wednesday as they conceded six goals against the Republic of Ireland.
Conceding early on in the match they were faced with defending against 34 attempts at goal during the 90 minutes of play with none in response from them.
A tough encounter saw Gibraltar go into the halftime break having only conceded the one solitary goal in the eleventh minute. Goals in the 55th and 58th minute was to deal Gibraltar a bad blow which saw them concede two more consecutive goals in the 75th and 76th minute. Fraser who had substituted O’Mahony who had achieved his hattrick adding the fifth.
An own goal in injury time added the the woes as Gibraltar faced a 6-0 defeat.
The Gibraltar U19s will now have to lift themselves up and put the initial defeat behind them as they take on Hungary this Saturday afternoon, their opponents having drawn against Wales in their first match.

