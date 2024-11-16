Gibraltar U20 Rugby team triumphs in historic debut win against Jamaica

In an electrifying clash at Bournville RFC in Birmingham, the Gibraltar U20 rugby team made history with a hard-fought 27-24 victory over Jamaica’s U20s, marking their first-ever win in their debut U20 international match. A thrilling encounter saw Gibraltar fend off a fierce second-half surge from Jamaica to secure the victory. Gibraltar Rugby took to social media to celebrate the achievement, calling it “a historic first win in our first U20s game,” and extending gratitude to Bournville RFC and Jamaica Rugby UK for hosting what they described as “a cracker of a game.”

“The future of Gibraltar Rugby is bright,” Gibraltar Rugby added, expressing enthusiasm about the promising young talent emerging from their ranks.

The win followed an intense three-day training camp for Gibraltar’s U20 squad, led by National Academy Director Tom Read and supported by Gibraltar’s senior national team players and elite management. Ahead of the match, Read emphasized the critical role of such fixtures in developing the next generation of rugby talent for Gibraltar. “Growing the game in Gibraltar and internationally is key to our growth and our ability to support our community,” he said, linking these initiatives to Gibraltar’s broader ambition to integrate further within Rugby Europe’s competitive framework.

Reflecting on the game’s significance, Read spoke passionately about the role these young players are set to play for Gibraltar Rugby. “They are going to be the national team of the future,” he commented, highlighting the importance of building familiarity and cohesion with the senior team’s environment. This experience, he believes, will create a seamless transition as the players eventually step up to the senior level. “When they step up, it’s going to be really easy for them. There’s going to be no disconnect. They’re going to know their place and feel at home,” Read said, projecting confidence in the pathway program.

The match also underscored Gibraltar Rugby’s commitment to growth and fostering a deep-rooted rugby culture among its youth. Although still excluded from becoming a member of European rugby Gibraltar continues to grow its presence within the international rugby community this the latest international played.

Another landmark win sets a solid foundation for the U20 program and positions Gibraltar as a promising developing nation in rugby whose presence is slowly building.

