Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 16th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U20 Rugby team triumphs in historic debut win against Jamaica

By Stephen Ignacio
16th November 2024

In an electrifying clash at Bournville RFC in Birmingham, the Gibraltar U20 rugby team made history with a hard-fought 27-24 victory over Jamaica’s U20s, marking their first-ever win in their debut U20 international match. A thrilling encounter saw Gibraltar fend off a fierce second-half surge from Jamaica to secure the victory. Gibraltar Rugby took to social media to celebrate the achievement, calling it “a historic first win in our first U20s game,” and extending gratitude to Bournville RFC and Jamaica Rugby UK for hosting what they described as “a cracker of a game.”
“The future of Gibraltar Rugby is bright,” Gibraltar Rugby added, expressing enthusiasm about the promising young talent emerging from their ranks.
The win followed an intense three-day training camp for Gibraltar’s U20 squad, led by National Academy Director Tom Read and supported by Gibraltar’s senior national team players and elite management. Ahead of the match, Read emphasized the critical role of such fixtures in developing the next generation of rugby talent for Gibraltar. “Growing the game in Gibraltar and internationally is key to our growth and our ability to support our community,” he said, linking these initiatives to Gibraltar’s broader ambition to integrate further within Rugby Europe’s competitive framework.
Reflecting on the game’s significance, Read spoke passionately about the role these young players are set to play for Gibraltar Rugby. “They are going to be the national team of the future,” he commented, highlighting the importance of building familiarity and cohesion with the senior team’s environment. This experience, he believes, will create a seamless transition as the players eventually step up to the senior level. “When they step up, it’s going to be really easy for them. There’s going to be no disconnect. They’re going to know their place and feel at home,” Read said, projecting confidence in the pathway program.
The match also underscored Gibraltar Rugby’s commitment to growth and fostering a deep-rooted rugby culture among its youth. Although still excluded from becoming a member of European rugby Gibraltar continues to grow its presence within the international rugby community this the latest international played.
Another landmark win sets a solid foundation for the U20 program and positions Gibraltar as a promising developing nation in rugby whose presence is slowly building.

Most Read

Local News

Increase in admission fees to Upper Rock

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man charged with historical child sex offences

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

DPC knocks back Europa Road developments over height, density and environmental concerns

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Queen’s residents say relocation to shared motel is going ‘from bad to worse’

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Rogers gets off to flying start in Road Runner League

16th November 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Fishing Club – fourth out of six Eastern Beach Competitions

16th November 2024

Sports
Last minute penalty leaves Gibraltar having to wait for final group match result

15th November 2024

Sports
Excitement builds for Netball World Youth Cup 2025 as draw ceremony approaches

15th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024