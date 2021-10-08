Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U21 faced 5-0 defeat at hands of Bulgaria

By Stephen Ignacio
8th October 2021

Jaylan Hankin was from early on in action as Gibraltar under 21 took on Bulgaria away from home.
An offensive looking Bulgaria went looking for a quick goal.
However, Gibraltar found themselves claiming for a penalty within the first five minutes after a quick break saw Bulgaria’s defence down an attacker.
Just as quickly Bulgaria in the next game play went ahead after a save from Hankin was not cleared by defenders leaving for an easy tap in to goal.
Just a minute later Hankin was again in action a quick hand-out-reflex save clearing a header bound for goal. This time his defence reacting well.
Forced to defend deep Gibraltar’s under 21s tightened at the back closing Bulgaria’s path to goal.
Gibraltar’s lone attacker waiting for an opportunity to break. The defensive wall created in front of the penalty box slowed down Bulgaria as they entered the first twenty minutes of the match. Gibraltar getting a chance to have a bit more of the ball momentarily.
Gibraltar concedes two consecutive goals as they reached the half hour mark going 3-0 down.
With thirty four minutes gone Bulgaria found their fourth goal after opening Gibraltar’s defence.
Bulgaria went into the halftime break with a 4-0 lead.
Jaylan Hankin was in action once again early in the second half blocking a break into the penalty area.
Bulgaria added their fifth on the hour mark after continuing to pile the pressure on Gibraltar. Gibraltar by then playing with ten men after Montovio had been sent off with a second yellow.
It was backs to the wall as Bulgaria controlled possession and dominated looking to add to their tally.
The final ten minutes Gibraltar were deep within their half defending inside their penalty box Gibraltar holding on as Bulgaria finished with a 5-0 victory.

Most Read

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Local News

GSD quizzes Govt on ‘unprecedented’ plan to rent new school

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar ‘wants to see action from UN’

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Local News

Hook seeks to paint the invisible in Sky Arts documentary

Fri 8th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UAE become firm favorites after beating Gibraltar in highly contested match

8th October 2021

Sports
Malta beats Switzerland, steaming ahead in final quarter

8th October 2021

Sports
Northern Ireland Netball beats Isle of Man in ranking match at TSH

8th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar netball inflict heavy defeat on Swiss winning 74-18

8th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021