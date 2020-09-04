Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar U21 faced 6-0 defeat to Norway U21 with three penalties conceded

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2020

Norway U21 6-0 Gibraltar U21
Norway U21 - 12 Klaesson (GK), 2 Pedersen, 3 Østigård, 4 Rosler, 6 Askildsen, 7 Vetlesen, 9 Risa (C), 11 Hauge, 16 Brynhildsen, 18 Evjen, 19 Christensen

Gibraltar U21
1 Hankins (GK), 2 Serra, 4 Llambias, 5 Santos, 6 Cottrel, 7 Valarino, 8 And. Hernandez (C), 9 El Hmidi, 11 Breed, 14 De Haro, 16 Peacock

A thirteenth minute penalty goal by Norway U21’s Hauge after a foul on Evjen by Serra saw Gibraltar’s under 21 go behind 1-0 at the Marienlyst, Drammen in Norway.
Gibraltar had headed to Norway with just eighteen men and a limited number of goalkeepers risking the potential of injury or even failed tests hampering their chances. They were however, to see their decision pay off as the compact team made an impression in the first half.
Although Norway were to have numerous chances, Hankins came up with two saves before he conceded a second.
El Hmidi (Gibraltar) had only just conceded a free-kick for a foul on Østigård (Norway) before Risa was to score Norway’s second goal on the twenty-second minute of the first half. Gibraltar were to maintain their posture and went into half time trailing 2-0.
The second half was to start much in the same way with Norway opening their scoring again via a penalty. It was Serra again who conceded the penalty for a foul on Christensen. Larsen, who had only just stepped onto the field substituting Evjen put the ball past Hankins for the 3-0.
Solbakken (Norway) then had an attempt on goal saved by Hankins just a minute before Risa was to add his second on the 78 minute to make it 4-0. Within a minute Larsen added to his tally to add Norway U21’s fifth. Risa tried for his third only to be foiled by Hankin again with a save just minutes later as Gibraltar entered the final minutes of the match.
In the final minute of the full ninety minutes Mcelwee (Gibraltar) conceded a penalty for a foul on Larsen who stepped forward to score his third goal. All three by Larsen scored in the second half.
Five minutes of added time was to be played out as Gibraltar U21 defended to ensure that the score stayed at 6-0.

