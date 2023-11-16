Gibraltar U21 lose to Netherlands solitary first half goal

Netherlands U21 1-0 Gibraltar U21

Gibraltar’s U21 team delivered an impressive performance this Thursday evening against the Netherlands, showcasing the kind of display that would have garnered a standing ovation from Gibraltar fans if played at home. The lone goal scored by the Netherlands in the first half was the only moment of celebration for the Dutch fans throughout most of the match.

Despite the Netherlands dominating possession, the crowd's audible reactions to shots missing the target highlighted Gibraltar's success in not only restricting the Netherlands' offense but also occasionally taking the initiative in the game.

In the 49th minute, Gibraltar's U21s executed a well-orchestrated forward move, resulting in a powerful volley that forced the Dutch keeper into a remarkable save. Bradley Avellano made several impressive saves himself, but it was evident that Gibraltar's advanced lines limited the hosts' shots on target compared to their previous encounter.

As the 90 minutes elapsed, Gibraltar had conceded only one goal. With five minutes of injury time and weary legs, there was a risk of conceding more, yet brave defending and a newfound resilience ensured the Gibraltar U21s held on until the final whistle.

The Gibraltar Under 21s frustrated their Dutch counterparts, securing a hard-fought, confidence boosting achievement with just a solitary goal conceded.