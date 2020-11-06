Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U21 match against Norway cancelled

By Stephen Ignacio
6th November 2020

Gibraltar U21 qualifier match against Norway which was to be played at the Victoria Stadium next Friday has been cancelled.
In a statement issued this Friday evening the Gibraltar FA stated “Due to tighter COVID-19 restrictions recently announced in Norway, the upcoming European U21 Qualifier vs Gibraltar has been cancelled. This measure falls in line with UEFA’s recent decision to allow the cancellation of Under 21 Qualification matches, should a fixture have no sporting impact nor influence on the first or last positions in the particular group.”
“Although both Associations had initially agreed to go ahead with the Match on 13th November in Gibraltar, recent increased travel restrictions in Norway have made it impossible for the squad to travel next week.”
“The Gibraltar FA is naturally disappointed with the cancellation, as these matches are crucial to the development of its younger players, but understands that it is a consequence of the very difficult times we are all facing.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The first of the Eagles v Grammarians encounters

6th November 2020

Sports
Basketball starts facing new normal challenges

6th November 2020

Sports
Lynx will be playing in Andorra

6th November 2020

Sports
Basewell Table Tennis League has a champion

4th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020