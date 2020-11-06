Gibraltar U21 match against Norway cancelled

Gibraltar U21 qualifier match against Norway which was to be played at the Victoria Stadium next Friday has been cancelled.

In a statement issued this Friday evening the Gibraltar FA stated “Due to tighter COVID-19 restrictions recently announced in Norway, the upcoming European U21 Qualifier vs Gibraltar has been cancelled. This measure falls in line with UEFA’s recent decision to allow the cancellation of Under 21 Qualification matches, should a fixture have no sporting impact nor influence on the first or last positions in the particular group.”

“Although both Associations had initially agreed to go ahead with the Match on 13th November in Gibraltar, recent increased travel restrictions in Norway have made it impossible for the squad to travel next week.”

“The Gibraltar FA is naturally disappointed with the cancellation, as these matches are crucial to the development of its younger players, but understands that it is a consequence of the very difficult times we are all facing.”