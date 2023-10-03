Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U21 ready for Netball Europe

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd October 2023

Gibraltar netball named its squad for the forthcoming Europe Netball U21 tournament starting as from tomorrow October 6th.
Officials announced that “Alex Dellipiani has been called up to the squad after Lucia Olivera suffered an injury last week. Congratulations to Alex and all the best to Lucia in her recovery!.”
They also adviced “if you are planning to travel down to Sheffield to watch, please ensure you purchase your tickets by Wednesday 4th October 4pm UK time.”
The Europe Netball U21 Event will take place from 6th - 8th October 2023 at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.
Both the Championship and Challenge competitions will be played out together at the same venue providing a feast of top class matches. Some of which could be in display in Gibraltar in 2025 when Gibraltar hosts the Youth World Championships.
The countries participating this weekend will be: -

Championship Countries: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales
Challenge Countries: Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland

MATCH SCHEDULE:
Friday 6th October 2023

1pm - Isle of Man v Switzerland
3pm - England v Northern Ireland
5pm - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar
7pm - Wales v Scotland

Saturday 7th October 2023

11am- Switzerland v Republic of Ireland
1pm - Northern Ireland v Scotland
3pm - Gibraltar v Isle of Man
5pm - Wales v England

Sunday 8th October 2023

9am - Gibraltar v Switzerland
11am - Northern Ireland v Wales
1pm - Isle of Man v Republic of Ireland
3pm - England v Scotland

In the meantime Gibraltar netball has also announced that its Junior Development Academy is making a return.
Starting on Monday 16th October Gibraltar Netball will be welcoming all back for their weekly netball sessions, in the MUGA.

Most Read

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

RGP investigating death at North Mole

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Brexit

UK/EU treaty must respect ‘decisions and choices’ of Gibraltarians, Cleverly says

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

Picardo says October 12 is his last election, tipping Gemma Arias Vasquez as next GSLP leader

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Local News

easyJet diverts to Bilbao

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Under 19s gear up for next week

3rd October 2023

Sports
Gibraltar cricket ends with draw against Estonia in first of two T20Is

3rd October 2023

Sports
Impressive sixteenth finish for Gibraltar in WDF World Cup

2nd October 2023

Sports
Bruno Magpies halt Manchester 62's early positive start to the season

30th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023