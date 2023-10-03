Gibraltar U21 ready for Netball Europe

Gibraltar netball named its squad for the forthcoming Europe Netball U21 tournament starting as from tomorrow October 6th.

Officials announced that “Alex Dellipiani has been called up to the squad after Lucia Olivera suffered an injury last week. Congratulations to Alex and all the best to Lucia in her recovery!.”

They also adviced “if you are planning to travel down to Sheffield to watch, please ensure you purchase your tickets by Wednesday 4th October 4pm UK time.”

The Europe Netball U21 Event will take place from 6th - 8th October 2023 at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Both the Championship and Challenge competitions will be played out together at the same venue providing a feast of top class matches. Some of which could be in display in Gibraltar in 2025 when Gibraltar hosts the Youth World Championships.

The countries participating this weekend will be: -

Championship Countries: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

Challenge Countries: Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland

MATCH SCHEDULE:

Friday 6th October 2023

1pm - Isle of Man v Switzerland

3pm - England v Northern Ireland

5pm - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

7pm - Wales v Scotland

Saturday 7th October 2023

11am- Switzerland v Republic of Ireland

1pm - Northern Ireland v Scotland

3pm - Gibraltar v Isle of Man

5pm - Wales v England

Sunday 8th October 2023

9am - Gibraltar v Switzerland

11am - Northern Ireland v Wales

1pm - Isle of Man v Republic of Ireland

3pm - England v Scotland

In the meantime Gibraltar netball has also announced that its Junior Development Academy is making a return.

Starting on Monday 16th October Gibraltar Netball will be welcoming all back for their weekly netball sessions, in the MUGA.

