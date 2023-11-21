Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar u21s win in Moldova

By Stephen Ignacio
21st November 2023

Gibraltar U21s produced the result everyone had been hoping for as they took the shackles off and produced another outstanding performance beating Moldova 2-1 away from home.
Having only just come away from reducing the Netherlands to just a 1-0 victory Gibraltar U21s, under the dark clouds created by Gibraltar’s senior team defeat at the hands of France went out to frustrate and score.
Although not having the better of possession, with just 30% overall possession in the 90 minutes. David Ochello’s side showed the type of attitude Gibraltar fans have been calling for taking every opportunity to open the game up and press on their opponents.
Dylan Borge, who had been the centre of numerous tough challenges maintained his momentum forcing a penalty which saw him convert it for Gibraltar’s first goal.
A determined and resilient defence protecting their lead frustrated the hosts Moldova.
The home side were forced to keep players back as Gibraltar threatened with their counters.
The second half was to see Gibraltar take their opportunity once again with a fabulous header from Carrington securing their second goal through a corner.
It could have been three for Gibraltar when Dylan Borge was again fouled in the penalty area. Unfortunately unable to convert for a second time.
Moldova piled the pressure in the latter part of the match and found the net in the final ten minutes.
Gibraltar Under 21s tightening at the back and throwing bodies behind the ball and to pressure Moldova when in possession protected their lead. Even with six minutes of injury time given Gibraltar maintained their composure and secured their first three points in Group C.
Their performance signalling a turning point following their previous match against the Netherlands which had set the tone for their latest achievement.

Most Read

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar national teams face daunting task of playing under dark shadow of biggest defeat in European qualifiers

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Under-17s Show Promise Despite 4-0 Loss to Wales

21st November 2023

Sports
Gibraltar national teams face daunting task of playing under dark shadow of biggest defeat in European qualifiers

20th November 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

18th November 2023

Sports
Minister for Sport reaffirms commitment for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025

18th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023