Gibraltar u21s win in Moldova

Gibraltar U21s produced the result everyone had been hoping for as they took the shackles off and produced another outstanding performance beating Moldova 2-1 away from home.

Having only just come away from reducing the Netherlands to just a 1-0 victory Gibraltar U21s, under the dark clouds created by Gibraltar’s senior team defeat at the hands of France went out to frustrate and score.

Although not having the better of possession, with just 30% overall possession in the 90 minutes. David Ochello’s side showed the type of attitude Gibraltar fans have been calling for taking every opportunity to open the game up and press on their opponents.

Dylan Borge, who had been the centre of numerous tough challenges maintained his momentum forcing a penalty which saw him convert it for Gibraltar’s first goal.

A determined and resilient defence protecting their lead frustrated the hosts Moldova.

The home side were forced to keep players back as Gibraltar threatened with their counters.

The second half was to see Gibraltar take their opportunity once again with a fabulous header from Carrington securing their second goal through a corner.

It could have been three for Gibraltar when Dylan Borge was again fouled in the penalty area. Unfortunately unable to convert for a second time.

Moldova piled the pressure in the latter part of the match and found the net in the final ten minutes.

Gibraltar Under 21s tightening at the back and throwing bodies behind the ball and to pressure Moldova when in possession protected their lead. Even with six minutes of injury time given Gibraltar maintained their composure and secured their first three points in Group C.

Their performance signalling a turning point following their previous match against the Netherlands which had set the tone for their latest achievement.