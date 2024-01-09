Gibraltar Umpire In Hong Kong Four Nations
World Netball (WN) last month announced the officials for the Hong Kong Four Nations Netball Tournament, taking place from the 10th – 13th January 2024, among which will be Gibraltar unpire Nadine Pardo Zammitt.
The officials selected are:
UAP
Tracy Skipp
Jacqui Jashari
Jenny Chadwick
Umpires
Bee Ling Yu
Kwan Yee Tang
Jessica Teng
Regina Wing Po Wong
Nadine Pardo-Zammit
Lizzie Saywell
The event will take place at the Kowloon Park Sports Center and is considered one a high prestige international tournament. This the first time it is being played since the start of the global pandemic.
Brunei, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and HONG KONG will compete in this World Netball sanctioned tournament