Gibraltar Umpire In Hong Kong Four Nations

World Netball (WN) last month announced the officials for the Hong Kong Four Nations Netball Tournament, taking place from the 10th – 13th January 2024, among which will be Gibraltar unpire Nadine Pardo Zammitt.

The officials selected are:

UAP

Tracy Skipp

Jacqui Jashari

Jenny Chadwick

Umpires

Bee Ling Yu

Kwan Yee Tang

Jessica Teng

Regina Wing Po Wong

Nadine Pardo-Zammit

Lizzie Saywell

The event will take place at the Kowloon Park Sports Center and is considered one a high prestige international tournament. This the first time it is being played since the start of the global pandemic.

Brunei, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and HONG KONG will compete in this World Netball sanctioned tournament