Gibraltar under 16s stop Kosovo from recording their third 100 point game in mismatch FIBA contest
The FIBA Under 16 European Challenger tournament brought about another mismatch as Gibraltar faced hosts Kosovo this Wednesday afternoon. The hosts record already had send shivers through the group with a 117-20 victory against Malta and a 122-42 victory against Moldova. Gibraltar’s under 16s faced a daunting task but one which they could come out...
