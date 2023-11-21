Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Under-17s Show Promise Despite 4-0 Loss to Wales

By Stephen Ignacio
21st November 2023

Wales U17 4-0 Gibraltar U17

In a determined and offensively confident display, Gibraltar's under-17 team faced Wales in their final group match, falling short with a 4-0 loss. Despite the scoreline, Gibraltar's youngsters approached the game with vigor and an intent to qualify, evident from their performance against Belgium where they maintained their strength until injury time.

Right from the start, Gibraltar applied pressure on the host Wales, choosing not to hold back and opting for a proactive game. Unlike some other categories of Gibraltar's national sides known for defensive strategies, this young squad exuded confidence in both defense and offense. Their early efforts reduced Wales' opportunities in the initial minutes, putting the host under pressure and testing their keeper.

However, a brief lapse in defense allowed Wales to capitalize, securing the first goal and gaining a lead. Throughout the match, Gibraltar showcased their intent to level the playing field, even as Wales found openings to push forward. Gibraltar's tactical formation, transitioning between defensive solidity and expansive offensive play, provided a challenge for the Welsh team.

As the match progressed, Wales extended their lead, taking advantage of moments when Gibraltar pressed forward, leaving gaps in their defense. Despite this, Gibraltar's determination and confidence remained evident, continually seeking opportunities to challenge Wales and aiming for a goal that remained elusive.

The match ended with a 4-0 victory for Wales, but Gibraltar's performance hinted at a promising future. The team displayed resilience, offensive prowess, and a willingness to take risks—a valuable lesson for selectors and a positive sign for Gibraltar's footballing prospects. Despite the loss, the under-17s' performance suggests a bright future for Gibraltar's footballing endeavors, instilling hope and confidence in their abilities to compete at higher levels.

