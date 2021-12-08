Gibraltar Under 19s drawn in group 4
Gibraltar has been drawn into Group 4 of UEFA's 2022/23 European Under-19 Championship qualifying round. As a result Gibraltar will play against Hungary, Wales and the Republic of Ireland for a place in the elite round qualifiers in the spring of 2023. The qualifying round matches will be played either between 30 May and 14...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here