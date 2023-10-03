Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Under 19s gear up for next week

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd October 2023

Gibraltar women’s Under 19 football squad continued their preparations for next week’s internationals. The team will be heading playing their first match next Wednesday where they face Norway in the first of three group matches.
On Saturday 14th October the young team will face Hungary, which could prove to be one of the toughest matches after their senior team was buoyed by their defeat of Gibraltar’s senior team.
On Tuesday 17th October the Gibraltar U19s will play against Latvia closing their group 2 matches.
In the meantime Gibraltar FA Girls Indoor Football Sessions continue to run every Tuesday afternoon, as from 3rd October, at the Victoria Stadium Sports Hall and are open to all girls, aged 6-14, regardless of their footballing experiences or abilities.
“These sessions are a great way for girls to spend time with friends and aim get youngsters to enjoy indoor football whilst learning to play with a ball at their feet. “
Girls Indoor Football sessions are free of charge and are split into two age groups:
Ages 6-9 run from 4pm -5pm
Ages 10-14 run from 5pm - 6pm

