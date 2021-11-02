Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar Under 19s leave good impression even though defeated by Montenegro

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2021

Gibraltar Futsal U19s might have faced a 3-6 defeat at the hands of a physically strong Montenegro but not before they provided evidence that they are not in UEFA competitions just to make up the numbers. Montenegro were dealt a surprise which left them rattled throughout most of the first half when a spirited and...

