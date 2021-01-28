Gibraltar Under 21 drawn in group E alongside Wales and Netherlands
Gibraltar was today drawn into group E of the UEFA Under 21 championship 2024 qualifying round draw. This will be the third participation of the Gibraltar under 21’s in this competition. The draw saw them drawn against Moldova, Wales, Bulgaria, Switzerland and Netherlands. The qualifying draw for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship was streamed...
