Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Under 21 drawn in group E alongside Wales and Netherlands

By Stephen Ignacio
28th January 2021

Gibraltar was today drawn into group E of the UEFA Under 21 championship 2024 qualifying round draw. This will be the third participation of the Gibraltar under 21’s in this competition. The draw saw them drawn against Moldova, Wales, Bulgaria, Switzerland and Netherlands. The qualifying draw for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship was streamed...

E-Edition

