NWYC2025 - Gibraltar Under 21s do not disappoint with brave, bruising contest against Trinidad and Tobago

Gibraltar Netball's Under 21s were to walk off the court knowing they could stand tall with their heads held high after showing the grit and determination which provided many local fans with pride over Gibraltar's performance in the Netball World Youth Cup.

Although having faced defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago in the final match, leaving them 15th from 18, Gibraltar provided a spectacle where many had forecast a runaway scoreline for Trinidad and Tobago, the latter ranked eleventh in the world rankings at senior level.

Gibraltar had held them throughout the first three quarters only giving way in the final stages as experience on the court and physical power plays played their role. Gibraltar gaining crucial experience, especially in relation to how the sport was no longer a no contact sport. Some of the Gibraltar players displaying the bruises picked up during the tournament. The most notable the black eye captain Emma Torres played with through the latter stages of the competition.

Probably one of the biggest matches for Gibraltar, the 15th/16th play-off against Trinidad and Tobago would decide the final placings for Gibraltar in its debut at the Netball World Youth Cup.

Having qualified as host nation and finishing fourth in their group following Zambia's withdrawal, Gibraltar were already set to finish a spot higher than initially expected.

Trinidad and Tobago were no newcomers to the competition. Having come through the Americas qualifiers, they entered the match as favourites. Gibraltar’s performance the previous day against Tonga, although ending in defeat, had shown a significant improvement in level and provided an exciting contest as they challenged the ninth-ranked side.

Gibraltar opened the scoring after winning the ball back from Trinidad and Tobago’s centre pass and quickly added a second. It was a statement of intent that they were ready to compete as equals, despite entering the competition as hosts. Their defence was strong, preventing Trinidad and Tobago from scoring until four minutes into the match, although Gibraltar themselves had only managed two in that time.

A beautifully delivered ball by Demi Zammit to Schacaluga made it 3-0.

This was a contest between the 11th-ranked and 26th-ranked nations, with Gibraltar very much seen as underdogs. Trinidad and Tobago eventually levelled the score at 3-3 with nine minutes of the quarter left. Schacaluga, settling her nerves after the early exchanges, restored Gibraltar’s lead, but each time Trinidad and Tobago responded. The pattern repeated as Gibraltar matched their opponents goal for goal.

Well prepared physically and mentally for their debut, Gibraltar showed the progress they had made as they gained international experience. Entering the final five minutes, they looked to edge ahead, but Trinidad and Tobago’s experience began to show. At 8-8 with three minutes remaining, Gibraltar missed chances under the post that could have boosted their confidence. Instead, Trinidad and Tobago capitalised, using their height advantage.

With just under two minutes left at 9-9, Gibraltar failed to convert an opportunity and went behind for the first time. Trinidad and Tobago added two more to make it 11-9, before punishing further errors in the closing seconds to end the quarter 12-9 ahead. Gibraltar nonetheless produced a solid performance, learning quickly how costly small mistakes can be at this level.

Trinidad & Tobago had qualified for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 after finishing third behind Jamaica and Barbados in the 2024 Americas qualifiers. This was their fifth consecutive World Youth Cup, and sixth overall since their debut in 1996 in Toronto, where they finished ninth. They last competed in 2017, finishing 14th. They had also qualified for the cancelled 2021 edition in Fiji. Ranked 11th in the world, Trinidad and Tobago had far greater pedigree compared to Gibraltar, who had only recently risen to their highest-ever ranking of 26th. Their head coach was herself a former international who played at the 2013 tournament when Trinidad and Tobago achieved their best finish of eighth.

In contrast, Gibraltar’s experience was limited to the Challenge section of Netball Europe, where they had been pushing towards the top tier. Gibraltar U21 head coach Janice Moreno, a former senior international, had played a key role in lifting Gibraltar’s level, her coaching achievements including winning the U17 Netball Europe Challenge in 2014.

The second quarter began with Gibraltar fighting back, closing the gap and levelling at 12-12 after a turnover and a sharp through ball into the circle delighted the crowd. With two minutes played, Gibraltar had chances to go ahead but were denied by the taller Trinidad and Tobago defenders. The Caribbean side then regained the lead 13-12.

The contest remained tight, with both teams intercepting and countering. At 15-13 Trinidad and Tobago edged two goals clear, though Gibraltar’s defence kept pressure on their shooters. Midway through the quarter, it was 16-14. Patient buildup play saw Gibraltar reduce the deficit again, 16-15.

A stoppage to mop the court briefly disrupted play, with both teams losing possession. With four minutes left, Gibraltar continued to defy expectations, staying within a single goal of their more experienced rivals. A missed chance to convert a turnover, however, was punished as Trinidad and Tobago extended their lead to 21-19. With a centre pass in their favour, they added one more before the buzzer, leading 22-18 at half time – their biggest advantage of the game so far.

The third quarter saw Trinidad and Tobago score immediately from centre pass, then add another from a long shot to stretch the lead to 24-18. Gibraltar were dealt a setback when their shooter had to be replaced after a physical challenge, with Natasha Mena coming on cold. She made her first attempt, lifting spirits, and Gibraltar quickly added another to reduce the gap to 24-20.

Despite physical play and frequent tumbles, Gibraltar kept calm and stayed within four goals, 25-22. But clinical finishing from Trinidad and Tobago pushed the score to 27-23. Gibraltar’s determination was tested as their opponents capitalised to extend the lead to 30-24.

The game then turned physical, with Gibraltar’s Freya forced off under a head-injury protocol. The umpires allowed more contact, unsettling Gibraltar, and Trinidad and Tobago surged to a 36-25 lead by the end of the third quarter. Gibraltar were learning the realities of elite-level play, where contact is tolerated and small lapses are punished.

In the final quarter, Gibraltar regrouped, focusing on patient buildup. They scored early but continued to struggle against Trinidad and Tobago’s height and defensive strength. Falling 40-26 behind with ten minutes to play, Gibraltar nevertheless showcased positives: sharp passing, movement, and their characteristic patient buildup. With six minutes left, Trinidad and Tobago led 40-29, but Gibraltar celebrated reaching the 30-goal mark – another step forward in their development.

The final minutes saw Gibraltar cut the deficit to 42-32. Natasha Mena scored again to make it 44-33, before Trinidad and Tobago closed the game out 45-34.

Although defeated, Gibraltar produced one of their best performances against higher-ranked opposition, limiting the deficit to just 11 goals – their narrowest of the tournament. Their debut campaign ended with a 15th-place finish out of 18 teams (two having withdrawn from the original 20).

