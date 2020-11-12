Gibraltar Under 21s have second match cancelled

The Gibraltar Under 21s have seen their second match in under one week cancelled with next week’s match against Cyprus now called off.

In a statement issued by the Gibraltar FA officials stated, “Following on from UEFA’s confirmation that Gibraltar’s U21 Championship Qualifier at home to Norway has been cancelled, UEFA have today confirmed that Gibraltar’s second scheduled U21 home fixture in November has also been cancelled. Once again COVID restrictions have made it impossible for Cyprus’ U21 team to travel to Gibraltar.”

“The Gibraltar FA is once again naturally disappointed at this our Under 21 Championship Qualifiers are crucial to the development of our international players of the future but understands fully the difficulties faced in these times we find ourselves in.”