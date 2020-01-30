Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race coming to the Rock in November
The National Running Show in Birmingham saw a new event for Gibraltar launched for the first time. The Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race which will be a two day, three stage event held over the weekend of the 28th and 29th of November captivated much interest both at the show and in Gibraltar. Few details...
