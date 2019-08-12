Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar United FC drop out of senior league

By Stephen Ignacio
12th August 2019

Gibraltar United Football club, first founded in 1943, will be dropping out of the Gibraltar football national league after they failed to meet a Gibraltar Football Association deadline over payments to players.
This was confirmed to the Gibraltar Chronicle by the Gibraltar United Football Club President Adrian Ballesteros who stated “we will not be able to register a team next season as we have been unable to meet the deadline set by the GFA for the payments to be made to the players.”
The club has been in deep discussions with the GFA during the past months as they tried to resolve their financial issues, with the GFA setting a deadline of 5pm today Monday for the payments to be made or face having their licence revoked.
Speaking just an hour before the deadline, the Gibraltar United president confirmed that the club will not be starting the season reducing the leave further to just fourteen clubs after Gibraltar Phoenix also pulled out last Friday.
“I feel gutted right now. The players and staff have all behaved superbly in very difficult circumstances for them too and I am very grateful to them all,” commented Mr Ballesteros.
The Gibraltar Football Association is expected to make a comment later this evening after two clubs, both in the top half of the table last season and challenging for European spots, drop out of the league. The league will now consist of just 14 clubs instead of the expected 16.
More news to follow.

