Gibraltar United vets win Cavalcade Cup
Gibraltar United veterans were the eventual winners today in the Gibraltar FA’s annual Veterans Cavalcade Cup Tournament.
The tournament saw a good turnout from veterans players which saw Gibraltar United reach the final against Britannia after beating Prince of Wales.
The final positions
1 Gibraltar United
2 Britannia
3 Prince of Wales
4 Europa
After the match the Gibraltar FA head of Grassroots Leslie Asquez presented a £600 Cheque to the Gibraltar Cavalcade Committee President Eric Abudarham.