Wed 16th Oct, 2019

Sports

Gibraltar unlucky to face defeat after comeback

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2019

Two goals in the first half by Georgia against a defensive looking Gibraltar playing deep had the hosts scrambling to claw back the score in the second half.
A strong performance in the second half saw Gibraltar fight back.
Goals from Lee Casciaro and Roy Chipolina were to bring back some hope of a positive result. Gibraltar coming back to equalise at 2-2. A late goal from Georgia was however to see the visitors take all three points.
Georgia’s Head Coach was to later admit his side were lucky to come away with the three points against a passionate display from Gibraltar.
