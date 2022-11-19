Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Volleyball Association President and Head Coach dominate in Fuengirola

By Guest Contributor
19th November 2022

Hotel Higueron sports club hosted a mixed beach volleyball tournament today for both intermediate and advanced categories today. GVA President Emma Labrador and Head Coach Nenad Tatic competed in the advanced category of mixed beach volleyball reigning supreme by not only beating all teams and being undefeated, but did so in strait sets without conceding a single set. The completion saw teams from Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Ukraine, Slovenia and many from all over Spain. This shows the massive achievement of the Gibraltar team and is a testament to the high level of volleyball in Gibraltar.

