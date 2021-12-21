Gibraltar Volleyball President in Hungary
The rise in Gibraltar Volleyball’s profile within the international governing bodies, thanks mainly to the work that has taken GVA President Emma Labrador to become Vice-Presidents of the CEV (the European Volleyball Federation) continues to see Gibraltar represented at some of the highest levels in international volleyball. Ms Labrador attended and represented the European Volleyball...
