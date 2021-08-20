Gibraltar volleyball reveals squad for U19s CEV tournament
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association revealed for the first time the eleven under 19 women’s players who will be travelling to Iceland this September to take part in a CEV indoor tournament. The team has been preparing during the summer with the final selection coming these past weeks from a long squad that has been preparing...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here