Gibraltar Volleyball school projects features in CEV official website

Gibraltar volleyball saw its School Project featured in the CEV official website this past week.

In a report entited Gibraltar Volleyball engages dozens of kids in Gibraltar it reported on how “work continues in Gibraltar to inspire more children to play Volleyball with the help of the CEV School Project ‘Play Volleyball – Grow with it’, with a programme run at St Joseph’s Upper Primary school ably assisted by PE coordinators, Mr Benrimoj and Mrs Azzopardi.”

The report further revealed that “at the beginning of next month, the training of the new two departments will begin, which will last for the next six weeks.

“Work in lunchtime club at the two major comprehensive schools Bayside and Westside has continued in excellent progress, and the number of children involved in these schools has doubled. The Gibraltar Volleyball Association has found great help in these two schools, thanks Mrs Alecia and Mrs Golt.

Last month, a charity mini volleyball tournament 3vs3 featuring twenty teams was held in Westside school. It is important to note that most of the participants were children from the lunchtime club. It is also important to mention that the participants of the CEV Coaches Convention held earlier this year in Skopje, Daniel Ressa and Stefan Robba, have started helping in working with children and are actively participating in the preparations of the coaching seminar that should be held next month.”