Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Volleyball school projects features in CEV official website

By Stephen Ignacio
8th November 2022

Gibraltar volleyball saw its School Project featured in the CEV official website this past week.
In a report entited Gibraltar Volleyball engages dozens of kids in Gibraltar it reported on how “work continues in Gibraltar to inspire more children to play Volleyball with the help of the CEV School Project ‘Play Volleyball – Grow with it’, with a programme run at St Joseph’s Upper Primary school ably assisted by PE coordinators, Mr Benrimoj and Mrs Azzopardi.”
The report further revealed that “at the beginning of next month, the training of the new two departments will begin, which will last for the next six weeks.
“Work in lunchtime club at the two major comprehensive schools Bayside and Westside has continued in excellent progress, and the number of children involved in these schools has doubled. The Gibraltar Volleyball Association has found great help in these two schools, thanks Mrs Alecia and Mrs Golt.
Last month, a charity mini volleyball tournament 3vs3 featuring twenty teams was held in Westside school. It is important to note that most of the participants were children from the lunchtime club. It is also important to mention that the participants of the CEV Coaches Convention held earlier this year in Skopje, Daniel Ressa and Stefan Robba, have started helping in working with children and are actively participating in the preparations of the coaching seminar that should be held next month.”

Most Read

Local News

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Local News

With highest temperatures in two decades, warm Gib November hints at wider global problem

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Brexit

UK must keep focus on treaty negotiation – Sir Bob Neill

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Local News

E-M-Power Challenge raises nearly £81,000, and counting

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Local News

Former police officer admits abandoning puppy

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball will be hoping for local support to lift them towards the title

8th November 2022

Sports
Late winner for Lynx against Bruno Magpies (Match Report)

8th November 2022

Sports
Lincoln scrape to a win against Mons Calpe (Match Report)

8th November 2022

Sports
Europa go top of the table as Glacis crumble (match report)

8th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022