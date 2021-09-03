Gibraltar Volleyball U19 tough first test

The Gibraltar Volleyball women’s U19 team were put through a tough first day in the CEV Small Countries Association tournament held in Iceland.

Facing the hosts Gibraltar’s young players, most experiencing international volleyball for the first time, although putting in a valiant display found themselves at the end of a 3-0 defeat.

A 25-4, 25-9 and 25-5 defeat was a bruising debut as they now face the Faroe Islands and Malta this weekend.

Friday’s debut match did produce a bright positive with Gibraltar player Lizzy Lane earning the best block of the game. This highlighting the valiant performance from Gibraltar young ladies in a tough first day.