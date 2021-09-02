Gibraltar Volleyball under 19s in action as from Friday
The Gibraltar Volleyball Associations under 19 national squad departed for Iceland on Wednesday with the team playing their first match this Friday. The young team will be competing in the CEV Small Countries Under 19 tournament in Iceland where they will play Iceland, Faroe Island and Malta. They start their competition on Friday facing the...
