Gibraltar vs Serbia T20I Series Report: Gibraltar Sweep Series with Dominant Performances

On September 30, 2024, Gibraltar hosted Serbia for two T20I matches at the scenic Europa Point ground. Gibraltar triumphed in both games convincingly, securing a 2-0 series victory with wins by 7 wickets and 8 wickets, respectively. Their stellar all-round performances saw them chase down relatively low targets with ease, much to the delight of their home fans.

1st T20I: Gibraltar Win by 7 Wickets (with 37 Balls Remaining)

The opening match saw Serbia batting first, but they struggled against Gibraltar's disciplined bowling, managing just 105 all out. Nikhil Advani and Louis Bruce were instrumental in keeping Serbia's total in check, with Bruce’s off-spin yielding figures of 2/13, while Advani was clinical with his 4/14.

Serbia's innings lacked momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Despite some resistance from their middle order, they couldn't capitalize on starts. Vukasin Zimonjic top-scored with 26 runs, but the overall effort left Serbia far short of a competitive target.

In response, Gibraltar's chase was steady. Although they lost Kayron Stagno (22 off 13) and Louis Bruce (21 off 23) after solid starts, their middle-order batsman Iain Latin guided them home with an unbeaten 29 from 18 balls. Chris Pyle chipped in with a crucial 23 off 21 deliveries. A flurry of boundaries, including a match-winning six from Latin, sealed the deal for Gibraltar as they reached 107/3 in just 13.5 overs.





Key Performances:

Serbia: Vukasin Zimonjic (26), Wintley Burton (1/14)

Gibraltar: Louis Bruce (21 & 2/13), Iain Latin (29* off 18), Chris Pyle (23 off 21)

2nd T20I: Gibraltar Clinch Series with Another 8-Wicket Victory

The second match followed a similar pattern, with Serbia once again batting first and being restricted to a modest 106. Gibraltar’s bowling attack, led by Nikhil Advani (4/14), kept the Serbian batting lineup on the back foot. Serbia’s struggles mirrored their first-game woes, as they could not find a consistent scorer, with Matija Sarenac’s 28 being the highest contribution.

Gibraltar's chase was more aggressive in the second encounter. Kayron Stagno set the tone early, hammering 41 off just 19 balls, including 4 sixes. Although he was bowled by Vukasin Zimonjic, the platform he laid ensured Gibraltar's pursuit of 107 was never in doubt. Chris Pyle (24* off 24) and Iain Latin (17* off 10) completed the formalities, with Latin once again finishing the match in style, smashing a six to finish the game in the 13th over.

Key Performances:

Serbia: Matija Sarenac (28), Bogdan Dugic (1/14)

Gibraltar: Kayron Stagno (41 off 19), Nikhil Advani (4/14), Chris Pyle (24* off 24)

Summary

Gibraltar's comprehensive wins in both matches were a testament to their strong bowling unit, led by Nikhil Advani and Louis Bruce, and their aggressive batting approach, especially from Stagno and Latin. Serbia, while showing flashes of promise, struggled to put up competitive totals, which ultimately cost them the series. Gibraltar's all-round consistency in all departments made them deserving 2-0 series winners.

Player of the Series: Nikhil Advani

His consistent bowling across both matches (8 wickets in two games) earned him the Player of the Series award, and his impact was critical to Gibraltar’s success in keeping Serbia's scores manageable.

Next Steps

The series victory will boost Gibraltar’s confidence as they look to build momentum in international T20 cricket, this having been their last ranking match for the year.